Promoting and protecting digital rights since 1994

EFA is an independent non-profit association that relies on membership subscriptions and donations. If you're concerned about digital rights in Australia, please join or donate today.
Become a Member
pexels-jan-van-der-wolf-10932824

Updates from EFA

The Senate Assurance Bill plugs a critical gap in Australian Election security

Vanessa Teague 23 November 2021

By Vanessa Teague In all the attention given to voter ID, a bill that really does improve the security of Australian Elections has gone mostly unremarked: The Electoral Legislation Amendment (Assurance of Senate Counting) Bill. The bill proposes—for the first time in Australian history—an open, statistical audit of the paper Senate ballots against the digitised preferences to verify that they have been accurately digitised before they are counted. Transparent processes that provide evidence of an

Read More »

AGM is on TODAY! Saturday 13 November

Lyndsey Jackson 13 November 2021

We really look forward to having you join us! Call details are below. Visit our 2021 AGM information page for the board agenda and papers. The Annual General Meeting of Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc. will be held on Saturday 13 November 2021 via teleconference at: 15:00 AEDT (NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS) 14:30 ACDT (SA) 14:00 AEST (QLD) 13:30 ACST (NT) 12:00 AWST (WA) Teleconference Information The videoconference technology used will be Zoom. Topic: EFA Annual General Meeting

Read More »

Draft Online Safety (Basic Online Safety Expectations) Determination 2021 consultation

Justin Warren 12 November 2021

EFA has made a submission to the Draft Online Safety (Basic Online Safety Expectations) Determination 2021 consultation and we encourage you to make one as well. If you’re unsure how to go about writing a submission, check out this video we made with our friends at Digital Rights Watch: Submissions close today, so get cracking! It doesn’t need to be long or detailed. You can even submit a response directly on the consultation website here.

Read More »
Load More

Help fight for our digital rights

Donate To EFA
What We Do

Policy

We actively monitor a number of policy areas and specific issues. The topics below provide a detailed view of EFA’s policy positions.

Copyright

Australia’s copyright laws are outdated, inflexible and not fit for the digital age. As such, EFA is a long-standing supporter of reform of Australia’s Copyright Act.

Privacy & Security

Privacy is fundamentally about consent and control over access to information, and goes hand-in-hand with security. Privacy is a human right.

Censorship

Adults should be able to make their own informed decisions about what content they create and consume.

Encryption

Access to encryption technologies is vital for individuals and groups to be able to safeguard the security and privacy of their information.

Internet safety

Surveillance is not safety. Safety for whom, against what? This complex problem is more likely to be exacerbated, rather than solved, by measures that allow for unaccountable surveillance and the undermining of communications security.

Surveillance

EFA is committed to ensuring that Australian’s home life is not subject to arbitrary interference.