Promoting and protecting digital rights since 1994

EFA Complains to OAIC About Retailers Use of Facial Surveillance
EFA joins DRW and APF to file a joint complaint with the OAIC regarding Bunnings, Kmart, and The Good Guys use of facial surveillance.
Poor ABC coverage of facial surveillance
EFA and DRW complained to the ABC about an article on facial surveillance that was we are concerned that we believe is actively harmful, misleading, and overlooks essential legal and ethical points.
Australian Retailers Using Face Surveillance
Customers were shocked to learn that major Australian retailers are using face surveillance. EFA demands that they stop.
The Senate Assurance Bill plugs a critical gap in Australian Election security
By Vanessa Teague In all the attention given to voter ID, a bill that really does improve the security of Australian Elections has gone mostly unremarked: The Electoral Legislation Amendment (Assurance of Senate Counting) Bill. The bill proposes—for the first time in Australian history—an open, statistical audit of the paper Senate ballots against the digitised preferences to verify that they have been accurately digitised before they are counted. Transparent processes that provide evidence of an
AGM is on TODAY! Saturday 13 November
We really look forward to having you join us! Call details are below. Visit our 2021 AGM information page for the board agenda and papers. The Annual General Meeting of Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc. will be held on Saturday 13 November 2021 via teleconference at: 15:00 AEDT (NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS) 14:30 ACDT (SA) 14:00 AEST (QLD) 13:30 ACST (NT) 12:00 AWST (WA) Teleconference Information The videoconference technology used will be Zoom. Topic: EFA Annual General Meeting
Draft Online Safety (Basic Online Safety Expectations) Determination 2021 consultation
EFA has made a submission to the Draft Online Safety (Basic Online Safety Expectations) Determination 2021 consultation and we encourage you to make one as well. If you’re unsure how to go about writing a submission, check out this video we made with our friends at Digital Rights Watch: Submissions close today, so get cracking! It doesn’t need to be long or detailed. You can even submit a response directly on the consultation website here.
