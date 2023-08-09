Australians Speak Out on Privacy Concerns: OAIC Survey

This blog was written by EFA board member John Pane.

The recent Australian Community Attitudes to Privacy Survey (ACAPS), released by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), reveals Australians’ attitudes to and experiences of privacy, as well as how recent events have impacted them.

ACAPS is a longstanding study commissioned by the OAIC which gathers data every 3 years to evaluate the awareness, understanding, behaviour and concerns about privacy among Australians.

The research has evolved since the first survey in 2001, reflecting a changing cultural, legislative, and technological environment. This year, the survey tested attitudes on topics such as data practices, privacy legislation, data breaches, biometrics, artificial intelligence, and children’s privacy.

EFA hopes these insights will be used to increase community trust and confidence in the protection of their personal information.

Key takeaways are:

Australians care about privacy. Nine in 10 Australians have a clear understanding of why they should protect their personal information, and 62% see the protection of their personal information as a major concern in their life.

What’s next? The OAIC will use the findings to inform its ongoing input into the review of the Privacy Act 1988 and to target its activities at areas of high concern among the community.



EFA’s take:

Australians are particularly uncomfortable with personal data aggregators or platforms that track their location and surreptitiously syphon off their personal data for either internal exploitation or external monetization through their mobile or web browser.

Many of us are extremely uncomfortable with the knowledge that numerous organizations either routinely collect more personal information than is needed to provide a product or service, are using that data in unexpected ways, or are selling off personal data for profit. This is creating a significant trust deficit.

Community concerns about data privacy are significant. Survey data clearly shows that many organizations either collect excessive personal information, misuse it, or profit from selling it. This creates discomfort among Australians and a substantial trust gap.

Many of us are extremely uncomfortable knowing organizations collect excessive personal data, can use it unexpectedly, and profit from its sale, leading to a significant trust deficit. The survey data confirms a serious concern of EFA’s: Australians are feeling a deep unease as their personal data is misused and exploited for profit.

Given the heightened number of data breaches reported — especially the large, significant data breaches attracting intense government and public scrutiny such as Optus, Medibank, and Latitude Finance — it is clear that our personal data is no longer the new oil forming the basis of the digital economy; it is quickly becoming the new asbestos.

