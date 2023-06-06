EFA Thanks Longtime Board Member Matt Watt For His Service

Electronic Frontiers Australia thanks outgoing board member Matt Watt for his years of service to the organisation. Matt has decided that now is the right moment to step away from the board, and while we are saddened to lose him, we are grateful for the time he has dedicated to serving EFA and our members.

“It has been my great pleasure to serve on the board alongside Matt,” said EFA Chair Justin Warren. “He was instrumental in keeping the board focussed on our members’ interests, and has been a consistent presence that helped steady us through difficult times.”

Matt joined the board in 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic upended everyone’s plans and assumptions about the future. He was a vital part of the board’s efforts to adjust to the new reality, and helped EFA work through those turbulent early months that soon stretched into years. His patience and tenacity helped EFA to continue serving our members while we all gained a new appreciation for how vital it is that technology makes our lives better and not worse.

“Matt will be missed by everyone on the board. Personally, I hope that I have the opportunity to work with him again in future,” said Warren.

The board wishes Matt well, and we look forward to his continued contributions as a member.

Matt’s departure means there are now two casual vacancies on the EFA board. If you are interested in joining the EFA board, or know someone who is, please contact us to learn more about how you can contribute.