Your Say: The Future of Privacy Policies

Privacy policies are a problem. Less than one percent of people read them.

And for those who do, it would take an estimated 44 hours per year to read and agree to common website privacy policies.

In a perfect world, companies would adopt the less-is-more approach and simply collect data. After all, you can’t misuse or manipulate data you don’t have.

In your opinion, what changes should be made to privacy policies?

Easier to read policies? Mandatory time spent viewing them? A law that requires users to read and consent to privacy policies? An option to negotiate the terms instead of just clicking ‘accept’? New technology to read and manage all those privacy policies for us? Make them simpler? A TL;DR version?

Here is what EFA’s Facebook community want:

All exploitation of personal information and analytical data should be clearly defined and 100% optional

By law, it should be required that telemetry data is not linked to individual user accounts.

All eCommerce sites should have data brokerage confined to logged in user accounts only, and users should have the ability to opt out.

Share your thoughts and opinions on Facebook, Twitter, or Discord.

Image credit: Unsplash