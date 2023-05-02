What’s on: Privacy Awareness Week

Blog written by John Pane, privacy expert and EFA board member.

Privacy Awareness Week (PAW) has started!

A range of upcoming events can be found via the Office of the Information Commissioner’s PAW website’s Events page.

In addition to Monday’s launch (that you can also catch via a video after), there are a number of other events we recommend.

In Sydney, on Wednesday 3 May, OAIC will be joining the NSW and Queensland Privacy Commissioners for an in-person breakfast event hosted by IDCARE. The event will explore pressing privacy issues that we are facing today and what we can expect in the future.

Later that morning, wherever you are in Australia, jump online for a panel discussion event. Privacy and Information Commissioners from Victoria, NSW, and Queensland will discuss recent developments in privacy; including data breaches, the over-collection of personal information, NSW’s new mandatory data breach notification scheme, and plenty more.

Other online events put on by the Victorian, Queensland and New South Wales privacy regulators will also be of interest far beyond those states’ borders, as they combine relevant insights with local examples.

Mark your calendars for:

Monday 1 May: The Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner (OVIC) launch event will feature a keynote from Commissioner Sven Bluemmel and a presentation from David Wolf, Deputy Commissioner IBAC.

Tuesday 2 May: The Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) Queensland will have information security expert Mr Troy Hunt, CEO of ‘Have I Been Pwned’, giving a keynote presentation on ‘Lessons from billions of breached records’.

Tuesday 2 May: In another highlight on PAW Tuesday, the Information and Privacy Commission (IPC) NSW and Edward Santow, Industry Professor of Responsible Technology, UTS, will present a webinar exploring artificial intelligence, digital identity, and facial recognition.

Check out the OAIC’s Privacy 101 tips and resources

Be sure to visit the PAW website for ‘Privacy 101’ resources, plus fun quizzes to test your privacy knowledge.

Join the conversation using the hashtags #PAW2023, #PrivacyAwarenessWeek and #BackToBasics.