Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc. will be held on Saturday 12 November 2022, via video conference, at:

15:00 AEDT (NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS)

14:30 ACDT (SA)

14:00 AEST (QLD)

13:30 ACST (NT)

12:00 AWST (WA)

Teleconference Information

The videoconference technology used will be Zoom.

Topic: EFA AGM 2022

Time: Nov 12, 2022 03:00 PM Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney

Zoom Meeting URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89640553641?pwd=bEt2cWY4b09QVDB4VlI1dEZxZlNSUT09

Meeting ID: 896 4055 3641

Passcode: 508052

One tap mobile

+61871501149,,89640553641#,,,,*508052# Australia

+61280156011,,89640553641#,,,,*508052# Australia

Dial by your location

+61 8 7150 1149 Australia

+61 2 8015 6011 Australia

+61 3 7018 2005 Australia

+61 7 3185 3730 Australia

+61 8 6119 3900 Australia

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kbQ7ZRVUIn

Meeting Agenda

The meeting will consider the following matters.

Acceptance of Minutes of the 2021 AGM Presentation of the Annual Report Presentation of the Annual Accounts Appointment of Auditor for FY2022-23 Election of board members Other business proposed by members

Full details, including access details, proxy form and supporting documentation will be available in due course at: https://www.efa.org.au/about/2022agm

The meeting is anticipated to run for no more than 1.5 hours.

Non-Member Participation

Non-members are welcome to join the meeting as observers but may not vote.

Non-members may only participate in discussion of agenda items if invited to do so by the chair of the meeting.

Voting

Voting at the AGM is open to all EFA members, regardless of their membership type, who joined prior to the close of nominations for board (15:00 AEDT on Monday 3 October 2022), and who are financial at the commencement of the AGM.

If you are unsure of your membership status, please email [email protected].

If you are unable to attend the AGM, you are able to appoint a proxy.

Proxies

You are able to nominate a proxy for votes at the AGM.

The Rules of Incorporation state:

Rule 22

PROXIES

A member shall be entitled to appoint in writing the chair of the meeting, or a natural person who is also a member of the Association, to be his / her proxy, and to attend and vote at any meeting of the Association. A member, other than the chair of the meeting, shall not be entitled to exercise more than ten (10) proxy votes upon any motion.

If a member has more than ten (10) proxies assigned to them, only the first ten received will be counted. Members may nominate the Chair to vote any excess proxies received.

To nominate a proxy for voting, please send an email in the below format to the Secretary ([email protected]) by 5pm AEDT on Friday 11 November 2022.

Proxy Form

2022 EFA AGM Proxy Nomination I, _________________, a current member of the EFA, nominate _________________, to vote as my proxy in the 2022 AGM of the EFA. (optional, delete if not required) I authorise the Chair to vote as my proxy in the event that my above nominated proxy has already received the maximum ten (10) proxies permitted under Rule 22.2.

Board Election

Rule 10 requires that there be at least five board positions available for election.

The following board members are not up for election and will be continuing to serve on the board:

Justin Warren

Kathryn Gledhill-Tucker

Paul Ruberry

Amy Patterson

Matthew Watt

There are also two casual vacancies.

The candidates for election to the board are:

Kiki Fong Lim

Matthew Malone

John Pane

Fahad Ali

As fewer nominations have been received than there are open positions, no election will be held, as per Rule 10.7. Provided the prerequisites are met, the following candidates are eligible to be declared elected to the board at the AGM.

Board Nominee Candidate Statements

The following candidate statements were provided by board nominees:

Candidate Statement: Kiki Fong Lim

My digital rights journey began in mid-2000 when geographic isolation and parenthood led me to offer virtual assistance, website usability, SEO and online marketing services. While excited about the enabling and community advocacy opportunities the internet provided, I was disheartened by the influx of predatory behavior and disproportionate accessI have since completed a Diploma of Community Services and B. SocSci Policy and Governance, am currently undertaking a Masters in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, and finishing my Internet Governance and Encryption certificates with the Internet Society

Throughout my career I have witnessed people with disabilities and socio-economic disadvantages preyed on by heavy sales tactics and rigid government policy; and was supported by the Australian Institute of Governance to develop my NFP governance skills. I have been an advocate for changes in phoenix schemes, student debt reversals and inquiries into the RTO scheme. The need to bring my passions for community and the digital divide together became more pronounced with the NDIS technology failures and funding scams.

I am a fourth-generation Asian Australian and still feel the impacts of online racial prejudices impacting people offline. As an empty nester, my focus is to create better pathways for my children and their communities, and also contribute to Australia’s role in global internet governance.

Candidate Statement: Matthew Malone

I have significant experience in policy development and government relations, and I am currently a Principle of Social Policy and Planning at one of Australia’s largest Local Governments.

I have held senior positions within Government and the not-for-profit (NFP) sector, including roles as a Senior Adviser to a State Premier and Head of Industry and Government Relations for a national Peak Body. I am currently a volunteer on the Board of a Social Housing provider and have broad qualifications including a Certificate in Foundational NFP Governance through the AICD as well as a Master of Public Policy and Management from Monash University.

I have a long-standing interest in data and privacy policy that was initiated by the realisation that my online activity was feeding targeted advertising. This interest was further developed after learning of the booming sale of data to third party entities and more recently the initial attempt to make a My Health Record compulsory.

I am interested in becoming an active and collaborative member of the EF Board, I am comfortable working with a mix of people and always develop positive and constructive working relationships with peers. I look forward to supporting the organisations very important work.

Candidate Statement: John Pane

I am a senior specialist advisor who currently supports the Privacy & Data Protection function at Deloitte for the ASPAC region.

I have worked extensively on global privacy law and data protection issues since 1990 across numerous sectors including: government, communications, banking and finance, medical devices, consumer goods, gaming, aged care, construction, legal services, not for profit and pharmaceuticals.

Prior to Deloitte I was the Global Head of Privacy for the Westpac Group and before this, the Asia Pacific Regional Leader of Privacy & Data Protection for Johnson & Johnson and lastly, Chief Privacy Officer for Australia Post. I have carefully curated a career dedicated to privacy and being a privacy advocate for those organizations I have represented, well before the advent of the so-called ‘digital economy’ .

I am the inaugural recipient of Australia’s first positive privacy award – the ‘Smith Award’ from the Australian Privacy Foundation in 2004, being recognised as “Australia’s Best Privacy Guardian” and have frequently been a member of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet Consultative Committee on Privacy.

I am the co-founder of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (ANZ) and served for several years as Board Director, President and Past President. I am familiar with the commitment of giving of my time to a worthy cause such as EFA. I am also a Justice of the Peace.

Candidate Statement: Fahad Ali

My name is Fahad Ali, and I’m a molecular and computational geneticist at the University of Sydney. I have a life-long interest in digital rights, and I’m a passionate and proven campaigner for civil liberties. If elected, I will bring to the Board my passion, organisational acumen, and my years of experience in both national and community campaigns. As a former Federal government staffer, I have a strong grasp of policy and parliamentary procedure. Moreover, as a science communicator and community organiser, I have a well-developed media profile and understanding of best practice in public communication.

I want to bring to the Board a set of perspectives that are under-acknowledged in the field. I am young, from a minority background, and I interact with questions of copyright, encryption, and digital privacy in my academic life. I want to work across the Board and with our membership to strengthen the profile of EFA and develop our relationships in government and with international sister organisations. We need to expand our membership and offer opportunities for member involvement beyond the volunteer team structure. With my campaign and communication skills, we can reinvigorate EFA.