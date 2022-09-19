Call for 2022 Board Nominations

EFA members are invited to nominate for election to the Board.

As per Rule 10, there will be five vacant Board seats at the AGM.

There are two casual vacancies, and Lyndsey Jackson is retiring from the board. Existing board members Matthew Watt and Grant Orchard will be up for election. All other board members have indicated they will remain on the board for another year.

Nominations from new members (that join before the close of nominations) are acceptable, and nominations from people from groups that are currently under-represented on the Board are particularly encouraged.

Self-nomination is acceptable.

To Nominate

Please review the Information for Prospective Board Members document, available at:

https://www.efa.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/EFA-info-for-prospective-Board-members-2017.pdf Please review the EFA Board Code of Conduct, available at:

https://www.efa.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/EFA-Board-Code-of-Conduct.pdf Please email [email protected] indicating that: You wish to nominate for the EFA Board, and You have read and understand the Information for Prospective Board Members document, and You agree to abide by the EFA Board Code of Conduct, should you be elected to the Board. You already have a Director identification number or will be able to obtain one prior to the AGM. Provide a Candidate Statement of no more than 200 words outlining your background, experience, and why you wish to join the EFA Board. This statement will be provided to members with the formal notice of the Annual General Meeting, as per Rule 10.5.

Close of Nominations

All nominations must be received before: 16:00 AEDT on Monday 3 October 2022.