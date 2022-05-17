EFA’s policy positions don’t change from election to election, as we prefer to take a longer view, grounded in human rights. However, this election, we’d like to highlight a couple of issues we think are particularly important.

Surveillance is not safety

There is a prevailing attitude among many policy makers that greater surveillance is a prerequisite for greater safety. This is fundamentally untrue. In fact, surveillance is dangerous.

When the authorities want it to, the law can be changed very quickly. Activities that were once legal can suddenly become illegal — and then all of the surveillance data collected about our behaviour suddenly makes us an easily located target. We’re seeing that now in the United States with the threats to Roe v Wade and related legislation.

If you’re thinking that it couldn’t happen here in Australia, remember that abortion only became fully decriminalised in South Australia in 2021 — and 15 months later, those laws have yet to be put into action. Same-sex marriage only became legal in 2017. We’ve seen recent attempts to provide exemptions to laws on religious grounds. We’ve seen attempts to hunt down whistleblowers and those who speak truth to power. We’ve seen how defamation law is used as a cudgel, not a shield.

Unlike in decades past, those with power now have access to a lot of data about our everyday activities. They don’t need to expend resources to create it. It already exists. It’s sitting in innumerable databases both public and private.

Waiting.

Your phone app data is logging your health because you want to track your fitness or be able to predict when you’ll get your next period. Your kid plays Pokemon Go and their school collects and stores attendance data electronically. Your phone uses algorithms to sort your photos into categories. These are all legitimate use cases — and private information.

Until it’s not.

If a government, corporation, or religious organisation decides it wants to use your data against you, there is very little to stop them.

EFA thinks that needs to change.

Make privacy a priority

Australians have been asking for better privacy protections for decades. This election, consider who you can trust to give you the power to protect yourself, rather than to amass yet more power for themselves.

We don’t need another regulator; we don’t need more police. We don’t need to give more power to the authorities we already have. We need fundamental protections that every one of us can access so that we can all, together, resist those who want to use our private information against us.

The Privacy Act is currently under review. Unlike the raft of legislation that has been rushed through with bipartisan support, increasing privacy protections is a policy that has languished through multiple terms of government.

It is time to act.

POSIWID

The purpose of a system is what it does.

We’re asking you to remember that intent doesn’t matter that much. Outcomes do. Focus on what has actually happened, not what people said they wanted to happen, expected to happen, or claimed would happen. What the law says can and can’t happen doesn’t usually reflect what actually goes on in real life.

We’re asking you to remember to pay attention to the margins, and listen to the people who are trying to warn you. Listen to those whose warnings proved correct, not those who have arrogantly dismissed these warnings while being regularly, and consistently wrong.

We’re asking you to remember that the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour.

People who have broken their promises before can’t be trusted to keep them in future; and all we have to protect our data right now is promises.

We need a government that will pass robust privacy legislation that puts power into people’s hands so we can take individual and collective action to protect our privacy, both as individuals and as a society.

What will change?

The composition of the Australian Parliament determines not only who will govern, but what changes will occur.

Laws will change. The nature of those changes will depend on who we give the power to make those changes.

If you value autonomy, privacy, and information security, who do you trust to make changes that will help you, not hurt you?

Choose wisely.