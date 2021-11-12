EFA has made a submission to the Draft Online Safety (Basic Online Safety Expectations) Determination 2021 consultation and we encourage you to make one as well.
Read EFA's submission to the Draft Online Safety (Basic Online Safety Expectations) Determination 2021Download
If you're unsure how to go about writing a submission, check out this video we made with our friends at Digital Rights Watch:
Submissions close today, so get cracking! It doesn't need to be long or detailed.
You can even submit a response directly on the consultation website here.