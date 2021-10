EFA members are invited to nominate for election to the Board.

As per Rule 10, there will be five vacant Board seats at the AGM.

Nominations from new members (that join before the close of nominations) are acceptable, and nominations from people from groups that are currently under-represented on the Board are particularly encouraged. Self-nomination is acceptable.

To Nominate

Please review the Information for Prospective Board Members document, available at:

https://www.efa.org.au/main/ wp-content/uploads/2017/08/ EFA-info-for-prospective- Board-members-2017.pdf Please review the EFA Board Code of Conduct, available at:

https://www.efa.org.au/main/ wp-content/uploads/2014/10/ EFA-Board-Code-of-Conduct.pdf Please email [email protected] indicating that: You wish to nominate for the EFA Board, and You have read and understand the Information for Prospective Board Members document, and You agree to abide by the EFA Board Code of Conduct, should you be elected to the Board. Provide a Candidate Statement of no more than 200 words outlining your background, experience, and why you wish to join the EFA Board. This statement will be provided to members with the formal notice of the Annual General Meeting, as per Rule 10.5.

Close of Nominations

The Annual General Meeting of Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc. will be held on Saturday 13 November 2021 via teleconference at:

15:00 AEDT (NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS)

14:30 ACDT (SA)

14:00 AEST (QLD)

13:30 ACST (NT)

12:00 AWST (WA)

As per Rule 10.4, all nominations must be received before: 15:00 AEDT on 16 October 2021.

Sincerely,

Amy Patterson

EFA Secretary