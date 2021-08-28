12-12:45 pm AEST, Wed, 1st of September

What does a digital dictatorship look like... and are we living in one? EFA is joined by bestselling author and Saudi human rights activist, Manal al-Sharif to discuss Surveillance Capitalism: Tech For Evil.

In this EFA Talks you’ll learn: Who has access to your data and how do they benefit from it.What is Surveillance Capitalism and its impact on your future.How Big Tech tracks and manipulates you for profit. If you were shocked at the Pegasus expose or fired up hearing about smartphone surveillance, you won’t want to miss this webinar.

Host: Rita Mac

Panelists:

Manal Al-SharifManal al-Sharif is an author, speaker, human rights activist and cybersecurity professional.Manal, one of TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world, and Newsweek’s top 10 tech-revolutionaries is a prominent voice advocating for women's rights and empowerment. She is known to be the first Saudi woman to specialize in Information Security with a career started back in 2002 with Saudi Aramco, the largest oil company in the world at the time. In 2011, al-Sharif co-founded and led the #Women2Drive movement, to challenge the ban on women driving in her country. Her Amazon bestseller memoir ‘Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening’, is an intimate story of her life growing up in one of the most masculine societies in the world.

Angus Murray - Board member and Chair of EFA Policy Committee Angus Murray is a Partner and Trade Marks Attorney at Irish Bentley Lawyers. He holds a published Master of Laws from Stockholm University and lectures LAW3418 – Law, Technology and Your Future at the University of Southern Queensland. He is also a co-founder and director of the Legal Forecast, a member of the QLS Innovation Committee and the IP and Technology Committee, a Vice President of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties and the Chair of Electronic Frontiers Australia’s Policy Committee.