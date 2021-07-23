Time: 12-12:45 pm AEST, Wednesday, 28th July



This discussion will question the nature of the digital world and the crisis of embodiment.

Panelists:

Aidan Ricketts is a prominent social and environmental activist, educator, academic and writer. He is respected for his extensive experience in activism for almost 30 years, including his involvement in the campaign against coal seam gas mining in northern NSW.

Aidan works as a lecturer at the School Of Law and Justice at Southern Cross University and has postgraduate qualifications in law as well as in educational design.

His 2012 book “The Activists Handbook: A Step By Step Guide to Participatory Democracy” provides a powerful guide to grassroots activism.

Angus Murray is a Partner and Trade Marks Attorney at Irish Bentley Lawyers. He holds a published Master of Laws from Stockholm University and lectures LAW3418 – Law, Technology and Your Future at the University of Southern Queensland. He is also a co-founder and director of the Legal Forecast, a member of the QLS Innovation Committee and the IP and Technology Committee, a Vice President of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties and the Chair of Electronic Frontiers Australia’s Policy Committee.

Host: Rita Mac

Powered by Thoughtworks