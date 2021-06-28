Join EFA policy wonks Angus Murray and Justin Warren to examine the sticky web of digital rights policy that is being quietly assembled by faceless men in the backrooms of power. They connect the dots between seemingly disjointed laws to reveal the threads that are being woven into a net that could trap us all.

Online Safety Bill

Data Availability and Transparency Bill

Review of the Privacy Act 1988

The Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)



Host: Rita Mac

Panelists:

Justin Warren - EFA Board Member and member since 2001

Justin is founder and Managing Director of PivotNine Pty Ltd, a boutique consulting firm based in Melbourne Australia. He has written for Forbes.com, CRN Australia, iTNews.com.au and The Saturday Paper and regularly contributes to EFA’s policy submissions to Parliamentary inquiries and has appeared before Parliament to argue the case for increased digital rights.Justin holds an MBA from Melbourne Business School, and is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Angus Murray - Chair of EFA Policy Committee

Angus Murray is a Partner and Trade Marks Attorney at Irish Bentley Lawyers. He holds a published Master of Laws from Stockholm University and lectures LAW3418 – Law, Technology and Your Future at the University of Southern Queensland.

He is also a co-founder and director of the Legal Forecast, a member of the QLS Innovation Committee and the IP and Technology Committee, a Vice President of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties and the Chair of Electronic Frontiers Australia’s Policy Committee.

