The Surveillance Legislation Amendment (Identify and Disrupt Bill) 2020 will, if passed, hand the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) three new types of computer warrant.

It proposes, among other things, account takeover warrants where authorised officers could take control of an online account and impersonate someone.

Join Dr Monique Mann and Angus Murray on our next EFA Talks where we discuss the proposed legislation and its potential impacts on privacy, misinformation, and online crime.

Panelists:

Dr Monique Mann is a Senior Lecturer in Criminology and member of the Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation at Deakin University. Dr Mann is an Adjunct Researcher with the Law, Science, Technology and Society Research Centre at Vrije Universiteit Brussel. Vice Chair of the Australian Privacy Foundation and Vice President of Liberty Victoria.Mann has contributed to advancing Australia’s national research agenda through her activities not only as an academic and author, but also as an advocate, media commentator, and expert policy advisor.

Angus Murray is a Partner and Trade Marks Attorney at Irish Bentley Lawyers. He holds a published Master of Laws from Stockholm University and lectures LAW3418 – Law, Technology and Your Future at the University of Southern Queensland.

He is also a co-founder and director of the Legal Forecast, a member of the QLS Innovation Committee and the IP and Technology Committee, a Vice President of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties and the Chair of Electronic Frontiers Australia’s Policy Committee.