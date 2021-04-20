12-12:45pm AEST, Wednesday, 28th April

What is an immunity passport and is it a good idea?

Is it a reasonable public health measure or just another piece of invasive surveillance by authoritarians?

Join us on EFA Talks where we explore these questions with panelists Professor Hudson Birden, Epidemiologist and Chair of the Human Research Ethics Committee, and Angus Murray, Solicitor and Chair EFA Policy Committee.

Register now for this free event

Host: Rita Mac

Panelists:

Hudson Birden is Chair of the Human Research Ethics Committee and Vice Chair of the Research Development Committee at Townsville University Hospital and Health Service, Institute of Health Research and Innovation, and a member of the Australasian Association of Bioethics and Health Law. He holds a BS in Biology, an MPH with concentration in epidemiology, a grad. cert. in immunology, and a doctorate from Sydney Medical School.

Previously, he co-founded and was a faculty member of the North Coast Medical Education Collaboration, a joint venture of the University of Western Sydney School of Medicine, Sydney Medical School, and the University of Wollongong Graduate School of Medicine. He was also a founding Associate of the Marie Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity at the University of Sydney.

Before moving to Australia in 2002 he was Clinical Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, and Director of Health for the City of New Britain, Connecticut, where he designed a program that raised the age-appropriate immunisation rates in that city from 60% to 95%. He also developed and taught courses in public health law at the University of Connecticut School of Law.

His research interests include infectious diseases epidemiology, particularly the investigation and control of epidemics.

Angus Murray: Junior Vice President of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties and the Chair of Electronic Frontiers Australia’s Policy and Research Committee. He is also a co-founder and Director of The Legal Forecast. Angus has a dedicated passion for law and an ability to identify and understand the intricate issues that face ecommerce, intellectual property and the digital world in general.

Powered by ThoughtWorks

Register now for this free event