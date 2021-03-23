In this EFA Talks we discuss the many dimensions of mass surveillance from the cashless society to immunity passports.

What would a cashless society look like? Can privacy survive with this constant, ever-growing push for total surveillance ? Can democracy even exist?

Join us on Wednesday, 31 March, 2021 from 12-12:30 AEDT by registering online for your ticket today.

Electronic Frontiers Australia welcomes Malcolm Crompton and Nijole Naujokas as guest speaker to EFA Talks… an online lecture series—featuring Angus Murray, chair of EFA’s policy committee and hosted by Rita Mac, vice chair EFA.

Mass surveillance takes many forms: everything from location tracking, financial surveillance, and energy consumption patterns to digital identities and the immunity passport. It seems impossible to move through the modern world without someone watching your every move.

Join Malcolm, Nijole and Angus to discuss what this means.

About our speakers:

Malcolm Crompton, Founder and Lead Privacy Advisor at Information Integrity Solutions Pty Ltd (IIS). Malcom served as Australia’s Privacy Commissioner from 1999 to 2004.He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours for significant service to public administration, particularly to data protection, privacy, and identity management, and to the community.

Nijole Naujokas has been an activist for over a decade and is passionate about social security rights. She is the current National Secretary of the Australian Unemployed Worker's Union and has written articles for The Guardian. Currently she is completing her Honours in Creative Writing.

