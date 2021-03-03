This year EFA celebrates 26 years of advocating for the digital rights of all Australians. To support the work of the organisation, board, policy team, and volunteers we are looking for a task coordinator to manage daily operations of outward facing project related tasks.

This is a paid contractor role of one day per week for a trial period of three months with approval for extension of up to six months.

You will be responsible for structuring work so that dependencies, roles, and responsibilities are clear. You will be given authority to regularly remind people that tasks are due, and to obtain status updates for reporting back to the board. The board will retain responsibility for establishing which tasks are strategically important, their order of priority, and which tasks are to be overseen by the task coordinator.

You will

Assist with coordination of volunteers and volunteer groups including the policy team

Send out regular communication to members, including writing and sourcing newsletter content

Assist with social media communications including posting content, identifying content to post, and scheduling content across Twitter and Facebook

Support the execution and promotion of the EFA Talks series and support volunteers in ensuring the events are delivered successfully

Post content about EFA events and communication to the website

Support the membership team in outreach and content and communications to attract and retain members

Reach out to potential sponsors, supporters, or speakers

Respond to enquiries, changes and opportunities

About you

You have an interest in digital rights and working with people who want to make a difference

You like things to run smoothly and you don’t mind picking up the phone to get something back on track

You are organised and will put your hand up if you need help

You are always open, honest, and friendly

Time commitment

This is a one day per week contract role, the time can be split over multiple days as negotiated

Has this piqued your interest? Email us at [email protected] by 5:00pm AEDT Tuesday March 16, 2021 with your resume and brief expression of interest covering the following areas:

What you believe you can bring to the team What you would like to get out this role If you have experience in the following areas, a short description or indication of months/years of that experience: Working with people and teams Being really organised and helping others be organised Participating in or managing online discussions Working autonomously and remotely

EFA has a commitment to diversity and inclusion. People from under-represented groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

If you have questions, please email [email protected]