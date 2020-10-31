31
2020 EFA AGM will be held on 21 November
The Annual General Meeting of Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc. will be held on Saturday 21 November 2020, via videoconference, at:

  • 16:00 AEDT (NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS)
  • 15:30 ACDT (SA)
  • 15:00 AEST (QLD)
  • 14:30 ACST (NT)
  • 13:00 AWST (WA)

The videoconference technology used will be Zoom.

Topic: Electronic Frontiers Australia Annual General Meeting 2020
Time: Nov 21, 2020 04:00 PM Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97256104841?pwd=OTJGUThzbkZOSTdjTkNxTzN5ZVRnQT09

Meeting ID: 972 5610 4841
Passcode: 117395

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adtGt04CRb

Nominations have been received from the following members for election to the board:

  • Kathryn Gledhill-Tucker
  • Lyndsey Jackson
  • Daniel Lindley
  • Carley Tonoli
  • Justin Warren
  • Tyson Williams

Read more including candidate bios on the 2020 AGM Information page

