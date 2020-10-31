The Annual General Meeting of Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc. will be held on Saturday 21 November 2020, via videoconference, at:
- 16:00 AEDT (NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS)
- 15:30 ACDT (SA)
- 15:00 AEST (QLD)
- 14:30 ACST (NT)
- 13:00 AWST (WA)
The videoconference technology used will be Zoom.
Topic: Electronic Frontiers Australia Annual General Meeting 2020
Time: Nov 21, 2020 04:00 PM Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/97256104841?pwd=OTJGUThzbkZOSTdjTkNxTzN5ZVRnQT09
Meeting ID: 972 5610 4841
Passcode: 117395
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adtGt04CRb
Nominations have been received from the following members for election to the board:
- Kathryn Gledhill-Tucker
- Lyndsey Jackson
- Daniel Lindley
- Carley Tonoli
- Justin Warren
- Tyson Williams
Read more including candidate bios on the 2020 AGM Information page