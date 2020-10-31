The Annual General Meeting of Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc. will be held on Saturday 21 November 2020, via videoconference, at:

16:00 AEDT (NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS)

15:30 ACDT (SA)

15:00 AEST (QLD)

14:30 ACST (NT)

13:00 AWST (WA)

The videoconference technology used will be Zoom.

Topic: Electronic Frontiers Australia Annual General Meeting 2020

Time: Nov 21, 2020 04:00 PM Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97256104841?pwd=OTJGUThzbkZOSTdjTkNxTzN5ZVRnQT09

Meeting ID: 972 5610 4841

Passcode: 117395



Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/adtGt04CRb

Nominations have been received from the following members for election to the board:

Kathryn Gledhill-Tucker

Lyndsey Jackson

Daniel Lindley

Carley Tonoli

Justin Warren

Tyson Williams

Read more including candidate bios on the 2020 AGM Information page