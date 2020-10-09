Nominations to serve as Board members of the EFA are open and are due on Friday 23 October 2020.

The Annual General Meeting is to be held on Saturday 21 November 2020.

The meeting will be held by Zoom.

The Constitution dictates that at least five (5) positions are up for election each year and accordingly, there are five (5) Board positions open for election.

All currently serving Board member are all eligible to nominate again, should they choose to do so.

All Members are now invited to consider standing for the Board, self-nomination is permitted.

Nominees are requested to provide the following, for inclusion in the Notice of Meeting:

(1) a brief bio, indicative length the same as the current Directors' bios (250-400 words)

(2) a brief statement of your intentions as a Member of the Board of the EFA (indicative length 100-200 words)

Please submit all nominations to [email protected]

Please do not nominate someone without their knowledge or consent.

If you have any questions or inquiries, please address them to:

[email protected]