Electronic Frontiers Australia welcomes Stilgherrian as guest speaker to EFA Talks… an online lecture series—hosted by Angus Murray, chair of EFA’s policy committee. Stil and Angus will discuss the recently released Australia's Cyber Security Strategy 2020.

Stilgherrian an Australian journalist who's been covering

internet policy for more than a decade, and has been closely following

Australia's cybersecurity and digital surveillance laws, primarily for

global tech site ZDNet. He's a frequent commentator on these issues on

radio and TV

Register now for tickets to this Zoom Chat to be held on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 from 13.30-2.00pm AEST.

Zoom information:



https://thoughtworks.zoom.us/j/92583572276?pwd=b1E3aVNjc21td2RHZW9sZTRJTzZlQT09

Password: 995898



EFA Talks are free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the work that EFA does as a volunteer organisation protecting and promoting digital rights in Australia for over 25 years and will continue to do so in this time of crisis.

EFA Talks session are scheduled to occur fortnightly to discuss digital rights issues with digital, health and legal experts.

