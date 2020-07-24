Electronic Frontiers Australia welcomes Vanessa Teague as guest speaker to EFA Talks… an online lecture series—hosted by Angus Murray, chair of EFA’s policy committee. Vanessa and Angus will discuss the prospects and perils of e-voting systems.

Vanessa Teague is the CEO of Thinking Cybersecurity and and A/Prof

(Adj.) in the Research School of Computer Science at ANU. Her research

focuses primarily on cryptographic methods for achieving security and

privacy, particularly for issues of public interest such as election

integrity and the protection of government data. She was part of the

team (with Chris Culnane and Ben Rubinstein) who discovered the easy

re-identification of doctors and patients in the Medicare/PBS open

dataset released by the Australian Department of Health. She has

co-designed numerous protocols for improved election integrity in

e-voting systems, and co-discovered serious weaknesses in the

cryptography of deployed e-voting systems in NSW, Western Australia and

Switzerland.

Register now for tickets to this Zoom Chat to be held on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 from 13.30-2.00pm AEST.

Zoom information:



https://thoughtworks.zoom.us/j/92583572276?pwd=b1E3aVNjc21td2RHZW9sZTRJTzZlQT09

Password: 995898



EFA Talks are free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the work that EFA does as a volunteer organisation protecting and promoting digital rights in Australia for over 25 years and will continue to do so in this time of crisis.

EFA Talks session are scheduled to occur fortnightly to discuss digital rights issues with digital, health and legal experts.

