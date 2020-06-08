Electronic Frontiers Australia welcomes Lyndsey Jackson as guest speaker to EFA Talks… an online lecture series—hosted by Angus Murray, chair of EFA’s policy committee.

Register now for tickets to this Zoom Chat to be held on Thursday 11 June 2020 from 1.30-2.00pm AEST.

The government debacle known as "Robodebt" has become Australia's own example of the destruction caused when digital policy fails. We now know the core of the program is illegal.

This time last year, we said that “Digital rights are at the intersection of human rights and digital policy, and Robodebt is a severe example of what happens when poorly considered policy is combined with equally poor implementation of digital systems. It’s become a cautionary tale to the rest of the world, yet another algorithm of oppression.”

Lyndsey was a part of the large community powered movement that lead to the uncovering of the human, social, political, administrative, and digital rights impact of Robodebt. The #notmydebt website, twitter account and facebook groups she helped found have been critical in sharing the human impact of the policy, and in building a community support and education network for people navigating the system.

In this event we will discuss;

the legality and legitimacy of the robodebt program

the need for transparency and an inquiry into the program

the community movement behind the campaign and how elements joined together

what robodebt tells us about the use of digital methods in government administration, policy, and services

EFA Talks are free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the work that EFA does as a volunteer organisation protecting and promoting digital rights in Australia for over 25 years and will continue to do so in this time of crisis.

