Electronic Frontiers Australia welcomes Dr Trent Yarwood as guest speaker to EFA Talks… an online lecture series—hosted by Angus Murray, chair of EFA’s policy committee.

Register now for tickets to this Zoom Chat to be held on Wednesday 20 May 2020 from 12.00-12.30pm AEST.

Dr Trent Yarwood

Dr Trent Yarwood is an infectious diseases physician, based in Far North Queensland. He is a staff specialist at Cairns Hospital and Cairns Sexual Health and is the director of the Queensland Statewide Antimicrobial Stewardship Program.

He has previously worked for the national Antimicrobial Use and Resistance (AURA) project of the Commission for Safety and Quality in Healthcare.

Trent is a senior lecturer in the University of Queensland’s Rural Clinical School and James Cook University’s College of Medicine and Dentistry, and a senior health policy advisor for Future Wise a non-government organisation focusing on health, technology and education.

He is interested in big data in healthcare, the ethics of public health surveillance, and privacy in digital health. Trent has been an EFA member since 2010 when he joined to help take a stand over the ALP’s proposed internet filter and has maintained a strong interest in digital rights issues ever since

Register now for tickets to this Zoom Chat to be held on Wednesday 20 May 2020 from 12.00-12.30pm AEST.

EFA Talks are free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the work that EFA does as a volunteer organisation protecting and promoting digital rights in Australia for over 25 years and will continue to do so in this time of crisis.

This is the second EFA Talks session and they are scheduled to occur fortnightly to discuss pandemic related digital rights issues with digital, health and legal experts. They will wrestle with questions such as:

Are the measures being taken necessary and proportionate to the threat?

Are there other, better, rights-enhancing methods that could be used instead?

What can we do to build a better society on the other side of the crisis?

Powered by ThoughtWorks