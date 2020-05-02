Join EFA Policy Chair Angus Murray on Wednesday 6 May 2020 at 1.30pm for the next EFA Talks with our guest Lucie Krahulcova talking about digital rights during a pandemic.

Lucie is a Policy Analyst and professional activist for digital rights organisation Access Now. She's currently based in Melbourne from where she supports the Asia Pacific team as well as working on national legislation -- trying to fix Australia's broken relationship with encryption, surveillance and privacy. Prior to her current role she spent four years working for Access Now in Brussels in an effort to get EU rules that protect the rights of users at risk. She's also a Board Member at Digital Rights Watch, a contributing member of the World Economic Forum's Global Council on Consumption and a volunteer digital security trainer.

Register now for tickets to this Zoom Chat to be held on Wednesday 6 May 2020 from 1.30pm - 2.00pm AEST.

EFA Talks are free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the work that EFA does as a volunteer organisation protecting and promoting digital rights in Australia for over 25 years and will continue to do so in this time of crisis.

This is the second EFA Talks session and they are scheduled to occur fortnightly to discuss pandemic related digital rights issues with digital, health and legal experts. They will wrestle with questions such as:

Are the measures being taken necessary and proportionate to the threat?

Are there other, better, rights-enhancing methods that could be used instead?

What can we do to build a better society on the other side of the crisis?

