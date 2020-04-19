Electronic Frontiers Australia welcomes Dr Suelette Dreyfus as guest speaker to EFA Talks… an online lecture series—hosted by Angus Murray, chair of EFA’s policy committee.

Register now for tickets to this Zoom Chat to be held on Wednesday 22 April 2020 from 1.30pm - 2.00pm AEST.

EFA Talks are free with a suggested donation of $10 to support the work that EFA does as a volunteer organisation protecting and promoting digital rights in Australia for over 25 years and will continue to do so in this time of crisis.

Dr Suelette Dreyfus (@SueletteD) is a journalist, writer and a research fellow at Melbourne University. Suelette is also the author of Underground: Tales of Hacking, Madness and Obsession on the Electronic Frontier. Her fields of research include information systems, digital security and privacy, the impact of technology on whistleblowing, health informatics and e-Education.

Suelette has been involved in digital rights in Australia for many decades often working alongside EFA’s former Vice-Chair Peter Tonoli, who suddenly passed away in March 2020.

Suelette and Angus will be:

Sharing recollections of Peter Tonoli and his significant contributions to digital rights in Australia; Discussing the High Court decision in Smethurst v Commissioner of Police which found the warrant invalid which was used to search the journalist’s home to find evidence related to a story she had written about new unprecedented powers to secretly access Australians’ digital information; and Exploring the Federal Government’s announcement this week about plans for a COVID-19 contact tracing app.

This is the first EFA Talks session and they are scheduled to occur fortnightly to discuss pandemic related digital rights issues with digital, health and legal experts. They will wrestle with questions such as:

Are the measures being taken necessary and proportionate to the threat?

Are there other, better, rights-enhancing methods that could be used instead?

What can we do to build a better society on the other side of the crisis?

Powered by Thoughtworks

Join us - Register now