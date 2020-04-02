In a time when both Federal and many State Parliaments will not sit until August 2020, it is more important than ever that citizens ensure that the decisions being made by our elected representatives in this time of public health crisis are focused on the key issues of Health, Justice, Transparency and Accountability and on getting the balance right.

To better inform the discussion, EFA is launching EFA Talks… an online lecture series—hosted by Angus Murray, chair of EFA’s policy committee—to discuss the issues with digital, health and legal experts. They will wrestle with questions such as:

Are the measures being taken necessary and proportionate to the threat?

Are there other, better, rights-enhancing methods that could be used instead?

What can we do to build a better society on the other side of the crisis?

Rights and freedoms that are not sufficiently protected in advance can be difficult to regain later. Governments around the world are having difficult conversations with their citizens about the need to accept severe restrictions on their civil liberties to manage the COVID-19 public health pandemic. We need to ensure that restrictions are proportional to the real threats and are effective in protecting the public.

Technology can play a part in the solution, but we must take care that technology is used to aid the public at large, not just the narrow interests of a few. We must be cautious that a crisis is not used as an excuse to grab power that will never be curtailed.

Email [email protected] with any topics you would like us to address or speakers who you think could contribute to the discussion.

EFA has been protecting and promoting digital rights in Australia for over 25 years and will continue to do so in this time of crisis. Join us.